Boeing Co on Wednesday promised $100 million to help families affected by the deadly crashes of the company's 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The multiyear payout is independent of lawsuits filed by families of the 346 people killed in the two crashes, which happened in October 2018 and March of this year, a Boeing spokesman said.

The funds will not go direct to the families, but will be given to local governments and non-profit organizations to help families with education and living expenses and to spur economic development in affected communities.

Boeing also said it will match any employee donations through December.

"The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort," said Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against Boeing by families of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crash victims.