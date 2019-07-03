TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey seizes 5.5M cannabis plants
The gendarmerie forces seized the cannabis and 63 kilograms of hashish in an operation targeting the PKK in Lice district of Diyarbakir.
Turkey seizes 5.5M cannabis plants
Security forces destroy cannabis fields during an operation in Diyarbakir, Turkey on June 26, 2016. / AA
July 3, 2019

Turkish security forces confiscated nearly 5.5 million cannabis plants, officials said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Diyarbakir governorship said local gendarmerie commando units carried out operations targeting the PKK group in 72 different addresses in Lice district between June 30 and July 2.

In addition to 5.43 million cannabis plants, 63 kilogrammes of hashish were also seized in the operation.

Fifteen caves used by the terrorists were also destroyed during the three-day operation.

Recommended

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

The drug trade is a major revenue source for the PKK's terror operations. 

In Europe, the PKK controls 80 percent of the drug trade, reaping some $1.5 billion a year, according to Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda