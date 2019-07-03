Turkish security forces confiscated nearly 5.5 million cannabis plants, officials said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Diyarbakir governorship said local gendarmerie commando units carried out operations targeting the PKK group in 72 different addresses in Lice district between June 30 and July 2.

In addition to 5.43 million cannabis plants, 63 kilogrammes of hashish were also seized in the operation.

Fifteen caves used by the terrorists were also destroyed during the three-day operation.