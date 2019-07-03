Nike has scuttled its plans for a Fourth of July-themed sneaker that was to bear a Revolutionary War-era flag, a design that NFL player-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick disliked, multiple news outlets reported on Tuesday.

Kaepernick said the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July, as the shoe was called, would be "an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery," according to a tweet from the Wall Street Journal, the first to report on the cancellation.

Nike released multiple statements on Tuesday about its decision. The first statement indicated that the company decided against releasing the shoe because "it featured an old version of the American flag."

Later in the day, Nike said, "We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services. NIKE made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation's patriotic holiday."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was angered by Nike's decision, saying that "words cannot express my disappointment" in one of several tweets.