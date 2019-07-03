An air strike hit a detention centre for migrants near the Libyan capital early on Wednesday, killing at least 44 people and wounding more than 130, the UN mission to the war-torn country said.

The air strike raises further concerns about the European Union's policy of partnering with Libyan militias to prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean, which often leaves them at the mercy of brutal traffickers or stranded in squalid detention centres near the front lines.

It wasn't immediately clear who was responsible for the strike but some suspected involvement by foreign countries allied with Khalifa Haftar, the warlord whose forces launched an offensive on Tripoli in April.

Countries assisting Haftar include the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

The Tripoli-based government blamed his self-styled militia, called the Libyan National Army, for the air strike and called for the UN to investigate.

Death toll expected to rise

A spokesman for Haftar's forces did not immediately answer phone calls and messages seeking comment.

Local media reported the LNA had launched air strikes against a militia camp near the detention centre in Tripoli's Tajoura neighbourhood.

Footage circulating online and said to be from inside the migrant detention centre showed blood and body parts mixed with rubble and migrants' belongings.

The air strike hit a workshop housing weapons and vehicles and an adjacent hangar where around 150 migrants were being held, mostly Sudanese and Moroccans, according to two migrants who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The migrants said three or four survived unharmed and about 20 were wounded. They said the rest were killed, indicating the final death toll could be much higher.

Doctors Without Borders said the detention cell that was destroyed held 126 migrants.

The aid group's Libya medical coordinator, Prince Alfani, said teams visited the centre just hours before the air strike. He said survivors fear for their lives, and he called for the immediate evacuation of the detention centres.

The UN refugee agency also condemned the air strike and called for an immediate end to efforts to return migrants to Libya.

The International Organization for Migration also condemned the attack.

Migrants caught up in Tripoli fighting

UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley noted that the agency had warned less than two months ago that anyone inside the Tajoura detention centre was at risk of being caught in the fighting around Tripoli.

Then, an air strike that hit nearby wounded two migrants.

Yaxley said UNHCR is sending medical teams to the site after the latest air strike.

The head of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, also condemned the strike. He called for an independent investigation and said those responsible for the "horrific crime" should be held to account.

The LNA launched an offensive against the weak Tripoli-based government in April.