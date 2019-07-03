TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey hosts Uighur intangible cultural heritage event
The programme aims to preserve and promote the intangible cultural heritage of Uighurs in Kazakhstan, including oral narration, rituals, performance arts, traditional handicrafts and more.
Turkey hosts Uighur intangible cultural heritage event
Uighur folk singer Ferhat Kurban Tanridagli is seen performing on July 2, 2019. / AA
July 3, 2019

A programme to preserve and promote the intangible cultural heritage of Uighurs in Kazakhstan was launched at an event in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Tuesday by Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities agency (YTB).

The event was hosted in cooperation with Haci Bektas Veli Nevsehir University, Kazakh State Women Pedagogical University and Suleymanov Oriental Institute, under UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage advisory.

The initiative has aimed to protect Uighur heritage, including oral narration, rituals, performance arts, traditional handicrafts and more.

Uighurs migrated mainly to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey in the 19th century due to economic, social and political reasons, according to academician Adem Oger, who spoke at the event.

Later in the 20th century, they moved to Europe, the US and the Arabian Peninsula.

Recommended

China stepped up its restrictions on the minority group over the past two years, which included bans that prevented people from practising their religion.

Up to one million Uighurs in China's Xinjiang autonomous region have been incarcerated in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps.

The region is home to around 10 million Uighurs, which make up around 45 percent of Xinjiang's population.

Human Rights Watch has blamed the Chinese government for a “systematic campaign of human rights violations” against Uighur Muslims in the region.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda