"I believe that Turkey and China have great potential for strengthening cooperation," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People.

Erdogan said the two countries have enjoyed a thousand years of ties across ancient civilisations connected by the Silk Road.

He expressed thanks to China's president and people for their hospitality.

Strengthening the Turkey-China relations will contribute to regional and global stability, Turkey’s president said on Tuesday.

Praising the thousands of years' ties between the two countries, Erdogan voiced belief in potential for improving the cooperation between Ankara and Beijing.

“Strengthening the Turkey-China ties will also make a huge and particular contribution to the regional and global stability,” Erdogan said ahead of the meeting.

Erdogan also said “One-China” policy is strategically important for Turkey.

In 1949, Chinese nationalist leaders fled to Taiwan to establish what they called “nationalist China” when Mao Zedong came to power.