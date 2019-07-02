Dozens of shipping containers full of waste will be returned to France and other developed countries, Indonesia said on Tuesday, as Southeast Asian nations increasingly reject serving as dumping grounds for international trash.

The 49 containers were loaded with a combination of garbage, plastic waste and hazardous materials in violation of import rules, according to customs officials on Batam island.

"We are coordinating the with the importer to immediately process their return," customs office spokesman Sumarna, who goes by one name, told AFP.

The waste came from the United States, Australia, France, Germany and Hong Kong, he added.

Last month, Jakarta returned five containers of waste to the United States.