At least 18 people die, 13 missing as floods sweep southeastern Siberia
In this photo provided by Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry press service, houses affected by flooding are seen in the Irkutsk region, Russia, Friday, June 29, 2019. According to the latest data of the regional emergency command centre, the flood has affected 48 settlements of five municipal districts of the region. / AP
July 2, 2019

At least 18 people have died and more than a dozen are still missing in devastating floods that swept southeastern Siberia, Russian authorities said on Tuesday.

The head of the Emergency Ministry's regional branch, Valentin Nelyubov, gave the updated figures on Tuesday. 

The ministry initially said that 17 people were missing, but later announced that four of them were found and rescued. The search for the remaining 13 is ongoing.

The floods that followed torrential rains affected 55 towns and villages in the Irkutsk region.

Over 4,000 houses have been flooded, according to the Emergency Ministry. Officials said that 1,258 people have sought medical assistance and 191 of them have been hospitalised.

President Vladimir Putin visited the area on Sunday on his way home from the Group of 20 leaders' summit in Japan and ordered the military to join the rescue efforts.

