Washington is reportedly investigating reports that US-made weapons were found at a base of the militia belonging to East Libya-based warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) said its forces found US-made weapons at a base they captured from Haftar's militia in the strategic town of Gharyan, south of Tripoli, last week.

It said the seized weapons included four Javelin anti-tank missiles packed in wooden crates marked "armed forces of the United Arab Emirates."

The London-based Asharq Al Awsat newspaper, citing a State Department spokesperson, said Washington was looking into the reports.

"We take all allegations of misuse of US origin defense articles very seriously. We are aware of these reports and are seeking additional information," the spokesperson said.