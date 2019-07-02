Iran has passed a law on Sunday lifting visa restrictions for Chinese tourists, according to the state news agency IRNA.

Officials for the presidential office said that the move would increase tourism, a potentially large source of revenue in a country that was hit with renewed US sanctions in 2018 after Washington withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal or JCPOA.

Ali Asqar Munesan, an expert on Iranian tourism, said that two million Chinese tourists could visit the country within a year of the visa requirements being lifted.

Some 150 million Chinese citizens visit other countries each year and the number visiting Iran currently stands at 52,000 a year.

Mounesan told Iranian media that the tourists would be drawn the “country's numerous attractions."

Iran is home to empires and civilisations dating back millennia. The country has relics dating back to the Elamite, Ancient Persian, and Islamic periods.

The north of the country is also home to Caspian coast resorts, while its mountain ranges offer skiing opportunities.

Iran already has existing mutual visa exemption agreements with a number of countries. Citizens of Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Georgia, Armenia, Venezuela, Egypt, and Malaysia are exempt from visas when entering Iran.

Iranian academic Dr Mohammad Marandi told TRT World there was a direct link between the decision to lift visa requirements on Chinese national and the reintroduction of US sanctions.

Encouraging tourism was a means of countering the damage the Americans want to inflict on the Iranian economy, Marandi said.