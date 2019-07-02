Iran took a third step in ending compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, since the US violated the deal last year by withdrawing from it, and imposing severe sanctions against Iran in turn.

US sanctions against Iranian oil exports have sent its currency falling more than 50 percent in value.

This comes after Iran breached the imposed limits on its enriched uranium stockpile, later announcing that it had enriched uranium to 4.5 percent purity and could raise it to 20 percent. The nuclear agreement allows Iran to enrich uranium up to a purity of 3.67 percent.

On Thursday, September 5, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif conveyed a letter to the EU’s top foreign policy official, Federica Mogherini, stating that Iran had ended all its commitments “in the field of nuclear research and development, as of today [Thursday]".

Mark Jefferson, Analyst for Stratton Consulting Group, spoke to TRT World, on the recent developments.

“Iran is building up political leverage through an incremental, and studied application of growing risk, threat, and political pressure to win concessions or roll-backs of sanctions, and it may backfire on them, even if they carefully describe them as ‘reversible,'” says Jefferson.

“To be clear, though they warned that they would exceed the uranium enrichment limit of 3.6 percent, they’re only reminding us that they will take that action on September 6, nearly two months later. Meanwhile, they’re also threatening a third unspecified step. It’s sabre-rattling."

Chain of events

In July of this year, Iran exceeded the permitted 300-kilogramme limit on its enriched uranium stockpile, set down by the 2015 JCPOA nuclear agreement, giving rise to concerns that Iran could in a matter of months have enough weapons-grade uranium to build a nuclear bomb.

At the time, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif emphasised that the move was ‘reversible’, depending on whether the remaining five parties to the JCPOA could help Iran circumvent sanctions and save the deal which saw the United States’ withdrawal in May 2018.

Since then, Iran has felt the need to continue its political gambit, and finally make true on its July warnings to go back on other commitments it made as part of the JCPOA.

The United States has consistently expected adherence to the deal, while leveraging the same sanctions that the deal itself seeks to relieve.

On July 10, the US held an emergency session of the UN nuclear watchdog’s meeting to pressure Iran over its breaches of the nuclear agreement, but it yielded little to no concrete results.

European nations have mobilised since Iran’s warnings to end the agreement last July, but run afoul of US restrictions in their proposed solutions.

French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a $15 billion line of credit to Iran, which was quickly dismissed given still-active US sanctions that would target businesses interacting with Iran.

Enriched to weaponised

Iran’s previous announcement that it would enrich uranium past the JCPOA-approved 3.6 percent caused international consternation as worries grew that Iran would be able to build a nuclear bomb much more easily.

In early July, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation said it may enrich uranium up to five percent for use in its Bushehr power plant, or even up to the 20 percent required for its modern research reactor.

Weapon-grade uranium requires at least 80-90 percent enrichment.

“First of all, if Iran actually sought to develop a nuclear bomb, they wouldn’t announce it,” said Mark Jefferson.

“More to the point, they’re nowhere near building a nuclear bomb, which still needs quite a few steps. This was a move to gather negotiating chips for the remaining adherents to the JCPOA.”

Iran needs nearly 1,050 kilogrammes of low-enriched uranium to make the core of one nuclear bomb, according to Joe Cirincione, President of the Ploughshares Fund.

It would have to further enrich it to 90 percent percent purity, yielding 25 kilogrammes of ‘weapons-grade’ uranium.