Iran has exceeded the upper limit of its low-enriched uranium reserves for the first time after the US withdrew from the accord last year. The UN's atomic watchdog also confirmed the breach in a report.

In this file photo, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at a press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after their talks in Tehran, Iran. June 10, 2019. (AP)

Iran acknowledged on Monday it had broken the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by the 2015 nuclear deal, a year after the US unilaterally withdrew from the accord and imposed sanctions on Tehran.

The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif making the uranium announcement on Monday.

IRNA reported that Zarif, answering a reporter’s question if Iran had broken the limit, said, “Yes.” The report did not elaborate.

Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium has exceeded the maximum amount allowed by the 2015 nuclear deal and was 205 kilogrammes on July 1 compared to the limit of 202.8 kg agreed upon in the pact, Reuters cited a report by the UN's atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran had been expected for days to acknowledge it broke the limit after earlier warning it would do so if countries in the nuclear deal did not find a way to offset the effect of US sanctions.

It held off on publicly making an announcement as European leaders met to discuss ways to save the accord.

Iran has threatened to increase its enrichment of uranium closer to weapons-grade levels by July 7.

The announcement comes as tensions remain high between Iran and the US.

In recent weeks, the region has seen Iran shoot down a US military surveillance drone, mysterious attacks on oil tankers and Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen launching bomb-laden drones into Saudi Arabia.

Source: AP