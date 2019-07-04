Turkey has lodged protests with the UN's Geneva office for signing a deal with the PKK terror group and with Switzerland for giving entry to terrorists.

The UN signed a deal with the SDF militia over the weekend, to end the recruitment of children for terrorist actions.

The PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia has been used by the US to battle Daesh in Syria. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organisation.

Virginia Gamba, the UN secretary general's special representative on children in armed conflicts, met YPG militant Mazloum Abdi and signed the agreement over the weekend in Geneva.

There is a red notice warrant for Mazloum Abdi, whose real name is Ferhad Abdi Sahin.

"The UN’s confirmation that the terrorist organisation committed against children the gravest violations of international law and international humanitarian law, including the forceful recruitment, is important in terms of revealing once again the track record of the terrorist organisation in this regard," a press release from the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.