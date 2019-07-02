BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Non-OPEC members back cartel's extension of production cuts
The current deal to support prices reduced production by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from January 1 for six months, and will now run into next year with the extension.
Non-OPEC members back cartel's extension of production cuts
(Left to right) Russian energy minister Alexander Novak, Venezuela's minister of petroleum Manuel Salvador Quevedo Fernandez, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and Saudi energy minister Khalid Al Falih at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC members in Vienna, Austria on July 2, 2019. / AP
July 2, 2019

OPEC members won the support on Tuesday of other major oil-producing nations to extend an oil production cut for another nine months in a bid to shore up prices at a time of waning demand.

Member nations of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday agreed to the extension. With strong backing from Russia, the biggest member of the non-OPEC group meeting on Tuesday, the others unanimously approved the proposal.

"In order to help maintain the current stable status of the market and avoid buildup of inventories, we have decided to keep the level and the magnitude of the cuts intact," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told the forum after the vote.

The 10 non-OPEC nations present at the meeting at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna also included Mexico, Bahrain, Oman and Kazakhstan. The United States, one of the world's major oil producers, is not involved in the discussions and won't be bound by any agreement.

Opening the Tuesday meeting, Novak urged approval of the extension.

"In the current unstable market and the huge uncertainty we are seeing, our coordinated action aimed at consecutive and stable supply to the market and ensuring its stability are key to give us longer visibility," Novak said.

Heading into the meeting, OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia said the nine-month extension was the right move to make given the current market conditions.

"I see demand picking up strongly in the second half of the year and I see compliance greatly improving," Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih told reporters. "And I see the length of this agreement as nine months sufficiently long to bring inventories down and to balance the market."

Recommended

The current deal to support prices reduced production by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from January 1 for six months, and will now run into next year with the extension. 

Most of the cuts came from OPEC nations, who agreed to reduce 800,000 barrels per day, with the rest of the cuts coming from Russia and other non-OPEC countries, though not from the United States.

The cuts were aimed to put upward pressure on the price of oil and reduce oversupply.

Though tensions between the US and Iran and attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz have pushed up oil prices in recent days, there are concerns among members that over the longer term demand could weaken due to slower global growth.

The International Energy Agency, a group of oil-consuming countries, cut its demand estimate earlier this month.

The price of Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 0.5 percent Tuesday to $64.76 a barrel.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US