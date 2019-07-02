A Yemeni rebel attack on a civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia wounded nine civilians on Tuesday, a Riyadh-led coalition said, the latest in a series of strikes on the site.

"The terrorist attack on Abha airport... led to the injury of nine civilians, including eight Saudi citizens and one carrying an Indian passport," the military coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Earlier, the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels said they "launched a wide operation targeting warplanes at Abha international airport" with drones, according to their Al Masira television channel.

The Houthis in neighbouring Yemen have stepped up missile and drone attacks across the border into Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

Yemen has been caught between persistent bombing by the Saudi and UAE-led coalition in support of the Aden government and the Houthi uprising since March 2015, a war which has exacted a heavy civilian death toll.

And on June 23, a Houthi attack on Abha airport killed a Syrian national and wounded 21 other civilians, according to the coalition.

On June 12, a missile attack on Abha airport wounded 26 civilians, drawing promises of "stern action" from the coalition.