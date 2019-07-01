Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the significance of Turkish-Chinese ties and said that two nations have major responsibilities as a new world order emerges.

In an op-ed, penned for the Global Times on Monday, Erdogan wrote, "despite their geographical distance, Turkey and China have maintained close economic and cultural relations for centuries."

The president also underlined that "centuries-old cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow thanks to the Belt and Road Initiate (BRI) under the leadership of China's President Xi Jinping."

Representing two ancient civilizations, the Chinese and Turkish people, benefited humanity immensely by guarding the Silk Road and expanding commercial and cultural interaction, Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey is an adamant supporter of the BRI and that the country was one of the first to support the project when it was launched in 2013.

The initiative's aim is to revive ancient trading routes between Asia and Europe, as well as build new links in the Middle East, Africa, and even as far as South America.

Erdogan is in China, where he will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and “exchange views on a range of issues to further strengthen” bilateral relations and defence cooperation.

Highlighting Turkey's efforts, Erdogan pointed to the recently launched Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) Railroad Project, Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge over the Bosphorus, the Eurasia Tunnel, Marmaray and the 1915 Bridge over the Dardanelles.

Erdogan added that these projects and the many highways, high-speed railways, logistics hubs and communication infrastructure being constructed would "directly contribute to the BRI's goal of connecting Beijing to London."

Turkey leads the initiatives Middle Corridor, which lies at the heart of the project. The Middle Corridor links Turkey to Georgia and Azerbaijan by rail and reaches China through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan by spanning the Caspian Sea.

"Turkey's relations with China reached the level of strategic cooperative relationship in 2010. We aim to further improve win-win relations by sharing a vision for the future - as embodied by the BRI," Erdogan added.