An overcrowded minibus crashed into a gorge in India-administered Kashmir on Monday, killing at least 35 people and injuring 17 others, officials said.

Civil administrator Angrez Singh Rana said officials were investigating whether the accident was a mechanical failure or the driver's negligence.

Rescue teams evacuated the injured to hospitals, where all were in critical condition.

Rana said 10 of the injured were airlifted in two helicopters to Jammu city for specialised treatment. He said more helicopters were being pressed into service.