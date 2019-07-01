WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 35 dead as bus crashes in Kashmir
The bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road as its driver negotiated a curve and rolled down into a 150-metre-deep gorge along a rocky stream in the southern Kishtwar area of India-administered Kashmir.
At least 35 dead as bus crashes in Kashmir
A girl who got injured after an overcrowded minibus crashed into a gorge is brought for treatment at a hospital in Jammu, India-administered Kashmir, on July 1, 2019. / AP
July 1, 2019

An overcrowded minibus crashed into a gorge in India-administered Kashmir on Monday, killing at least 35 people and injuring 17 others, officials said.

Civil administrator Angrez Singh Rana said officials were investigating whether the accident was a mechanical failure or the driver's negligence.

Rescue teams evacuated the injured to hospitals, where all were in critical condition.

Rana said 10 of the injured were airlifted in two helicopters to Jammu city for specialised treatment. He said more helicopters were being pressed into service.

Recommended

Top police officer M K Sinha said the bus hit the rocks and was torn into several pieces. He said the 27-seat bus was overcrowded.

On Thursday, a minibus carrying students to a picnic crashed into a gorge along another Himalayan road in Kashmir, killing at least 11 and injuring seven others.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with about 150,000 killed and 470,000 injured annually. 

Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon