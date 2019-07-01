Israeli air strikes in Syria left nine people – mostly foreign pro-regime fighters – and six civilians, including three children dead, a Britain-based war monitor said Monday.

The raids near Damascus and in Homs province late on Sunday killed the fighters, but it was not immediately clear exactly how the civilians died – whether in the strikes or in the aftermath, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

It said the strikes hit several Iranian positions near Damascus and targeted a research centre and a military airport west of the city of Homs – close to the border of Lebanon – where the Lebanese movement Hezbollah and Iranians are deployed.

One of the pro-regime fighters killed was Syrian, while the rest were of other nationalities, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Regime news agency SANA earlier said four civilians had been killed after its air defences responded to an Israeli attack.