A protester died after being shot at a march in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday as police dispersed hundreds of anti-government protesters in Kinshasa and President Felix Tshisekedi warned against "anarchy".

Police and organisers said the man was shot at a banned march in Goma in the east to mark the 59th anniversary of the central African country's independence from Belgium.

"One person seriously wounded by gunshot died in hospital," national police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu told AFP, while an opposition youth official said: "They fired real bullets."

In Kinshasa, police used tear gas to break up another banned march and around 50 officers blocked a car transporting former presidential candidate Martin Fayulu and ex-prime minister Adolphe Muzito.

An AFP journalist saw police using bayonets to puncture three of the car's tyres. The two men emerged from the car to talk to Kinshasa police chief Sylvano Kasongo as some demonstrators tried to group around them.

'Anarchy'

On Saturday, President Tshisekedi backed a decision to ban the march planned by his onetime fellow travellers, pointing to violence that broke out last weekend.

Speaking in his first major interview since taking office early this year, Tshisekedi told French media: "We have the impression that there are some who confuse democracy with anarchy."

Last Sunday, as opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba flew back into the country, police fired tear gas at rock-throwing protesters who targeted his convoy.