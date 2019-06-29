TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK attacks on Turkish facilities on rise in Germany - Europol report
The 2019 "terrorism situation and trend report" says there has been a significant rise in offences against Turkish mosques and shops in Germany.
PKK attacks on Turkish facilities on rise in Germany - Europol report
Supporters of PKK terrorist organisation march in Berlin, Germany, on October 27, 2018. / AA
June 29, 2019

A report issued by the European police (Europol), says the PKK terrorist organisation has stepped up attacks on Turkish facilities in Germany. 

The report also states that the PKK has engaged in fundraising, recruitment and criminal activities, something Turkey has been pointing out to its European partners for a long time.

The 2019 "terrorism situation and trend report" says there has been a significant rise in offenses against Turkish mosques and shops in Germany.

Europol says the attacks were carried out as an "act of vengeance" for Turkey's anti-terror operations in Syria.

Recommended

"There is great toleration in Europe for PKK and PKK's sister organisations," says Murat Aslan, security studies professor.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

TRT World's Hassan Abdullah reports Turkey's capital Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda