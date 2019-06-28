Nearly 100 combatants were killed on Friday in clashes between Syrian regime forces and rebels in northwestern Syria, a war monitor said.

Starting at dawn on Friday morning — and after bombing by the regime — fighting in northern Hama province killed 51 regime loyalists and allied militiamen, and 45 among the rebels, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The clashes continued in the afternoon, the Observatory said.

Fighting has, meanwhile, taken place on the ground in parts of these anti-regime areas, particularly in northern Hama.

Syria's SANA news agency also reported bombardment on Friday.

"Units of the army today carried out massive bombing at dawn ... on positions of the terrorist Al Nusra Front in [and] around the villages of Jibine and Tal Maleh," SANA said, referring to positions held by former Al Qaeda-affiliate Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

TRT World'sSara Firth has the latest.