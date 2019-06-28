An executive of Turkey's Halkbank is set to be released from a federal US prison on July 19.

Hakan Atilla, 48, the former deputy director-general at Halkbank, was arrested in March 2017 in New York for violating US sanctions on Iran.

Last January, he was found guilty by a jury in New York on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud, but was acquitted of money laundering.

He was sentenced in May 2018 to 32 months in prison in the US for violating sanctions on Iran.

However, the judge allowed the time he served after being arrested to be credited in the sentence.