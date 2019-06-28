TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Halkbank executive set to be released early from US prison
Hakan Atilla, 48, the former deputy director-general at Turkey's Halkbank was sentenced in May 2018 to 32 months in prison in the US for violating sanctions on Iran.
Turkish Halkbank executive set to be released early from US prison
Atilla, 48, the former deputy director general at Halkbank, was arrested in March 2017 in New York for violating US sanctions on Iran. / AA
June 28, 2019

An executive of Turkey's Halkbank is set to be released from a federal US prison on July 19.

Hakan Atilla, 48, the former deputy director-general at Halkbank, was arrested in March 2017 in New York for violating US sanctions on Iran.

Last January, he was found guilty by a jury in New York on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud, but was acquitted of money laundering.

He was sentenced in May 2018 to 32 months in prison in the US for violating sanctions on Iran.

However, the judge allowed the time he served after being arrested to be credited in the sentence.

Recommended

He is currently serving out his sentence in the state of Pennsylvania and is set for release on July 19, according to the prison's website.

According to a person familiar with the case, Atilla is being released from prison early for good behavior. He was scheduled to be freed on July 25.

Atilla's arrest came after Turkish businessman Reza Sarraf was arrested in 2016 in the US for violating American sanctions on Iran.

He then cooperated with prosecutors and issued a testimony against Atilla, which was used to convict the Turkish banker.

Turkey has repeatedly criticised his conviction, calling it "politically motivated".

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda