BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Lego strikes deal to buy back Legoland, other theme parks
The deal to buy Merlin Entertainments, which also operates Legoland theme parks around the world, will be one of the biggest private equity deals in Europe in recent years.
Lego strikes deal to buy back Legoland, other theme parks
In this May 11, 2018 file photo, the newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, shows a depiction of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. A group of investors that includes the owners of toy maker Lego is buying Merlin Entertainment, a British company that operates theme parks like Legoland. Merlin said on June 28, 2019, it accepted the deal. / AP
June 28, 2019

Madame Tussauds' owner Merlin said on Friday it had agreed to be acquired by the investment vehicle of Lego's founding family and private equity firm Blackstone Group LP in a deal valuing the company and its debt at nearly $7.6 billion.

The deal to buy Merlin Entertainments, which also operates Legoland theme parks around the world, will be one of the biggest private equity deals in Europe in recent years and comes as buyout firms are flush with record amounts of cash to invest.

"Following an unsolicited approach by a consortium of investors, and after rejecting a number of their proposals, the Merlin Independent Directors believe this offer represents an opportunity for Merlin shareholders to realise value for their investment in cash at an attractive valuation," Merlin Chairman John Sunderland said.

"We are, therefore, unanimously recommending it to our shareholders."

Merlin shares were expected to rise between 12 percent and 15 percent on Friday, traders said.

Recommended

Merlin will be 50 percent owned by Kirkbi, the private investment company of Lego's Kirk Kristiansen family, and 50 percent owned by Blackstone and Canadian pension fund CPPIB.

The deal is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The deal comes after activist investor ValueAct Capital last month urged Merlin, which also operates Legoland and the Alton Towers theme park in Britain, to take itself private.

In an open letter, ValueAct said at the time that the level of investment needed in the company meant it would be better off returning to private ownership.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US