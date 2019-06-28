World leaders attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan that began on Friday are clashing over the values that have served for decades as the foundation of their cooperation as they face calls to fend off threats to economic growth.

"A free and open economy is the basis for peace and prosperity," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his counterparts in opening the two-day G20 meeting that comes as leaders grapple with profound tensions over trade, globalisation and the collapsing nuclear deal with Iran.

While groups like the G20 endeavour to forge consensus on broad policy approaches and geopolitical issues, the rifts between them run both shallow and deep.

Putin and liberal democracy

Speaking before the formal opening of the summit, European Union President Donald Tusk blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that liberalism was "obsolete" and conflicts with the "overwhelming majority" in many countries.

"We are here as Europeans also to firmly and unequivocally defend and promote liberal democracy," Tusk told reporters. "What I find really obsolete are: authoritarianism, personality cults, the rule of oligarchs.

Even if sometimes they may seem effective."

As US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin and other leaders met on the sidelines of the summit, Tusk told reporters that such comments suggest a belief that "freedoms are obsolete, that the rule of law is obsolete and that human rights are obsolete."

'Don't meddle please'

Trump came face to face with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday for the first time since the special counsel found extensive evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

When asked if he would warn Russia not to meddle in the next election, Trump wore a bit of a smile, pointed his finger at Putin and dryly said: "Don't meddle in the election, please."

Putin praised Trump for his efforts to try to stop the flow of migrants and drugs from Mexico and said that liberalism "presupposes that nothing needs to be done. That migrants can kill, plunder and rape with impunity because their rights as migrants have to be protected."

Putin, Trump, Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also met on the sidelines.

China-US trade war on display

A planned meeting between Trump and the Chinese president on Saturday has raised hopes for a detente in the tariffs war between the world's two largest economies.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross accompanied Trump to Osaka, suggesting potential for some movement after 11 rounds of talks stalled in May.

But while prospects for detente in the trade war are in the spotlight, many participating were urging a broader perspective in tackling global crises.

"I am deeply concerned over the current global economic situation. The world is paying attention to the direction we, the G20 leaders, are moving toward," Abe said.

"We need to send a strong message, which is to support and strengthen a free, fair and indiscriminatory trade system."

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora reports from Osaka.

Major breakthrough in stand-off not assured