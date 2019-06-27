Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate attacks on police in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, killing one police officer and wounding at least nine other people, the government said.

It was not immediately known who was behind the attacks, which took place months before an election and at the peak of a tourist season in which Tunisia is hoping for a record number of visitors.

One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French embassy shortly before 1000 GMT, apparently targeting a police patrol. One of the officers died from his injuries, and another was injured along with three bystanders.

At nearly the same time, a second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city. Four officers were hospitalised with injuries.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Heavily-armed police cordoned off the sites of the attacks.