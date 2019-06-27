The NGO-owned boat Sea-Watch 3, carrying 42 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean, is heading for Lampedusa island despite not receiving permission to enter Italian waters.

The captain of the charity rescue vessel threatened to enter Italian waters illegally to bring the migrants to shore after 14 days in limbo at sea.

"I have decided to enter the port of Lampedusa. I know what I'm risking, but the 42 rescued are exhausted. I'm bringing them to safety now," Captain Carola Rackete tweeted yesterday.

Captain defies Italian port blockade

"There are still 42 rescued people on board, including three isolated minors, the youngest is 12 years old," confirmed Sea-Watch in a statement.

“Those on board are from a number of African countries, including Niger, Guinea, Cameroon, Mali, Ghana and the Ivory Coast.”

“Italy has denied conceding the Sea-Watch 3 into its national waters and the port of the southern island of Lampedusa. Only a limited group of migrants on board the ship, including two pregnant women, were allowed to disembark.”

Accusations of human trafficking

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is refusing to allow the NGO-run vessel to dock in Italy, accusing the charity of human trafficking.

Salvini instantly took to Facebook to react to the announcement.

"We will use every legal means to stop an outlaw ship, which puts dozens of migrants at risk of a dirty political game,” he said.

Migrants stranded in limbo ‘until Christmas’

Salvini stated on Tuesday, June 25 that the charity vessel could "stay there until Christmas and New Year" but would never be allowed to dock in Italy.

"I will not give admission for anyone to disembark... Our patience is over. We will use every legal means to end this shameful latitude. The laws of a state must be valued,” he stated.