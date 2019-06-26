Just because the enemies of the Iranian regime are themselves entirely unscrupulous doesn’t mean that the Iranian regime is somehow righteous.

To conjure Orwell’s famous statement on the veracity of events being unaffected by the source in which such events are reported: just because it’s the Trump administration making claims about Iranian acts of sabotage in the Gulf, doesn’t mean that Iran must instantly be innocent.

This is precisely the false dichotomy too often imposed upon the increasing tension between Iran and the US, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

But we must look to transcend these two camps that are poles of counterrevolution. It’s impossible for anyone who has witnessed what has engulfed Syria over the past eight years and come to the conclusion that Iran is simply a harmless actor and that all accusations targeted against it are part of a plot for ‘western regime change’.

This is precisely the image and narrative fostered by Iran and its apologists when it came to the reality of its intervention in Syria. Though Russia’s resources are greater, Iran’s intervention in Syria has been of a much larger scale, with it mobilising tens of thousands of its troops and its proxy militias, undertaking a veritable occupation of Syria.

Without Iran’s invasion and occupation, Assad would at this stage be a mere memory, and hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved, while millions of cleansed Syrians would remain in their country.

Iran maintains its military bases in Syria, functioning independently of Assad, and it has engaged in acts of sectarian cleansing and gerrymandering.

Like a criminal who would burn down your house and then offer to build it for you again for a hefty fee, Iran stands to gain hugely from the ‘rebuilding’ of Syria, with Assad granting his Iranian masters lucrative contracts in several economic spheres.

Far from Iran being the eternal victim, its actions in Syria have been very much the machinations of a regime that seeks to preserve and expand its regional interests ruthlessly. That is is why many Syrians perceived Obama’s nuclear deal as something Iran won through its intervention in Syria – as if this phase of ‘normalisation’ was a reward.

Aggression against Iran over the nuclear issue by imperialist actors like the US would not benefit the struggle for justice in Syria or anywhere else in the region.

Combined with his focus on the Islamic State (Daesh), it’s clear that Obama was happy to let Iran run riot in Syria as long as it acceded to restrict its capabilities to enrich uranium to a ‘weapons grade’ level.

At the time, to Syrians whose country was being destroyed directly by and courtesy of Iran, it felt like the ultimate slap in the face. As if their lives and the fates of an entire nation were mere bargaining chips.

But this is where nuance, that thorn in the side of blissful simplicity, must come into play. For a while it might have been the case that Obama, who cared nothing about genocide in Syria, was willing to use Syria as a mere negotiating asset with Iran, the reality is that the leading players who agitate against Iran were not doing so for some righteous reasons involving its war against Syrians.

Sure, they might conjure Iran’s actions in Syria, but the hostility towards Iran is more about the global influences of the narrow and counterrevolutionary interests of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel.