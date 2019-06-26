TÜRKİYE
Crash kills at least 10 migrants in north-western Turkey
The accident reportedly occurred when the driver of a van carrying undocumented migrants lost control of the steering wheel and hit a wall in Edirne province.
Edirne, bordering both Greece and Bulgaria, has seen an influx of migrants seeking to cross into the European Union. / AA
June 26, 2019

At least 10 migrants died in a road accident on Wednesday in north-western Turkey.  Another 30 people were injured when the vehicle, carrying undocumented migrants, crashed, according to reports from the scene.

The crash reportedly occurred when the driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit a wall in Edirne province.

Edirne governor Ekrem Canalp visited the site of the accident.

Edirne, which borders both Greece and Bulgaria, has seen an influx of migrants seeking to cross into the European Union.

Turkey has been a key transit point for undocumented migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country also hosts the highest number of refugees in the world. Around 3.7 million refugees displaced by war, conflict and poverty currently live in Turkey. The number went up from 3.5 million in December 2017, according to a recent UN report on displacement.

