Turkey launched a second drilling ship on June 20 to the Eastern Mediterranean where ownership rights over resources in the region have become a major flashpoint between Turkey, Greece and Greek Cypriot Administration.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said at the launch of the vessel, Yavuz, it would operate in a borehole near Karpas peninsula, and reach a depth of 3,300 metres (3,609 yards).

Turkey already has a drilling ship, Fatih, working in the region. Fatih vessel is operating in waters west of Cyprus Island while Yavuz will operate in the east.

Greek-administered Cyprus says Turkey is violating its exclusive economic zone.

Ankara says the Greek Cypriot unilateral actions disregard Turkish Cypriots’ existing rights in the island and also challenge Turkey’s maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean in the west of the Island.

European Union leaders are set to warn Turkey to end its gas drilling in disputed waters or face action from the bloc, as Greece and Greek-administered Cyprus pressed other EU states to speak out.

But Ankara has dismissed the threats.