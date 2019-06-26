TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey says it has legal rights existing in the Eastern Mediterranean
The Turkish government is standing firm on its oil and gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean as Greece and Greek-administered Cyprus call on the European Union to take action against Turkey.
Turkey says it has legal rights existing in the Eastern Mediterranean
Turkey's drillship 'Yavuz' is seen after anchored offshore during its operations in Antalya, Turkey on June 25, 2019. / AA
June 26, 2019

Turkey launched a second drilling ship on June 20 to the Eastern Mediterranean where ownership rights over resources in the region have become a major flashpoint between Turkey, Greece and Greek Cypriot Administration.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said at the launch of the vessel, Yavuz, it would operate in a borehole near Karpas peninsula, and reach a depth of 3,300 metres (3,609 yards).

Turkey already has a drilling ship, Fatih, working in the region. Fatih vessel is operating in waters west of Cyprus Island while Yavuz will operate in the east.

Greek-administered Cyprus says Turkey is violating its exclusive economic zone. 

Ankara says the Greek Cypriot unilateral actions disregard Turkish Cypriots’ existing rights in the island and also challenge Turkey’s maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean in the west of the Island.

European Union leaders are set to warn Turkey to end its gas drilling in disputed waters or face action from the bloc, as Greece and Greek-administered Cyprus pressed other EU states to speak out. 

But Ankara has dismissed the threats.

Recommended

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Greek prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, has been talking "nonsense" about the eastern Mediterranean issue.

"He may continue to do so. I told him clearly that we have rights there, and in exercising our rights, our exploratory ships and drilling ships will do their jobs in the eastern Mediterranean and our military will continue to guard those vessels," said Erdogan.

Turkish Foreign Ministry also has issued a statement regarding the drilling in Eastern Mediterranean saying that Turkey has legitimate and legal rights existing in the region.

"Particularly to the west of longitude 32° 16’ 18”E which have been registered to the UN. It is only natural that Turkey will protect its rights in its maritime jurisdiction areas," the statement added.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda