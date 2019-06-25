Democracies are facing a severe crisis of faith as the half of the world’s population find their governments undemocratic in practice, a survey published on Tuesday found.

Many Western Europeans view banks and social media as threats to democracy.

The German polling firm Dalia Research, in collaboration with the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, carried out the world’s largest study on trust in government and found that citizens in democracies have become disillusioned with the idea of democracy.

More than half (52 percent) of the survey participants in Europe thought the European Union was not acting in compliance with their interests, with Italian, French and Greek citizens stating their disillusionment the most.

“Political systems around the world are currently changing with a speed that we haven't seen in almost 30 years,” said Nico Jaspers, CEO and Co-founder of Dalia Research.

“The key to understanding why this is happening and what to expect next is to tap into global public opinion. Right now the biggest risk for democracies is that the public no longer sees them as democratic.”

The study focused on the perception of over 150,000 people from 57 countries and sheds a light on triggers of political behavior including voting choices and public unrest.

Here are the key findings about the perception of world citizens regarding democracy: