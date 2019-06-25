The winner of the contest to replace Theresa May as leader of Britain's ruling Conservative Party and prime minister will be announced on July 23, the ruling party said on Tuesday.

The two candidates were chosen from a field of 10 by the Conservative party's 313 MPs, and are now seeking to woo an estimated 160,000 party members who will make the final choice.

Postal ballots will be sent out between July 6 and 8, and the deadline for returning them has been set at 5 pm on July 22.

"The announcement of the next leader of the Conservative party will be made on Tuesday 23 July. This process has been agreed with both candidates," the statement said.

Once a successor is confirmed, May would be expected to visit Queen Elizabeth II to formally tender her resignation as premier.