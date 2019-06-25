TÜRKİYE
Russian S-400s arriving in July – Turkey's President Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the S-400 issue is directly related to Turkey's sovereignty rights and Ankara "will not take a step back from this."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group in Ankara on June 25, 2019. / AA
June 25, 2019

Turkey will start receiving its order of Russian S-400 air defence systems in July, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We will hopefully start receiving the S-400 air defence systems, which we ordered, next month," Erdogan told the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group.

Erdogan said the S-400 issue is directly related to Turkey's sovereignty rights.

"We will not take a step back from this," he added.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have escalated in recent months over the S-400 purchase. Washington said the Russia-made defence system will jeopardise Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet programme and could trigger sanctions.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defence system from the US with no success, Ankara decided in 2017 to purchase the Russian S-400s.

US officials are now urging Turkey to buy US Patriot missiles, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, emphasised the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Turkey has urged the formation of a commission to clarify any technical issues, but the US has failed to respond to this proposal.

