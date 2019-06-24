A few weeks ago, following years of silence, a new video of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi appeared proving that the Daesh leader seems to be alive and well.

While large parts of the extremist group have been eradicated in Syria and Iraq at a significant cost to civilians, many observers wondered about the current hideout of the ‘caliph’, and after a short time, some of them pointed out that he might have moved to Afghanistan after his loss of power in the Middle East.

Afghanistan's Daesh branch, the Islamic Stace in Khorasan Province (ISKP), is still very active across the country and responsible for several attacks in different provinces.

In fact, ISKP has become one of the main insurgent groups along with the Taliban since its first appearance in 2013. According to the United Missions Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), at least 1,773 civilians have been killed and injured during the first quarter of 2019.

UNAMA points out that ISKP is responsible for at least 12 percent of the civilian casualties, and that the group regularly inflicts violence on religious minorities.

Last March, for example, ISKP fired 12 mortar rounds into a crowd of people marking the anniversary of the death of a prominent ethnic Hazara leader in the middle of Kabul. As a result, 11 civilians were killed, and more than 100 were injured.

In 2018, ISKP's violence reached its peak, resulting in at least 2,181 civilian casualties (681 deaths and 1,500 injured) which represented a 118 per cent increase from 2017.

The majority of the incidents occurred across districts in Nangarhar province while some – according to UNAMA, at least 20 – took place in Kabul. Generally speaking, ISKP proved that it’s able to conduct sophisticated attacks in urban areas while it is also present in some rural areas of the country.

The presence of the group in Afghanistan is undeniable, but also limited. Nevertheless, since the beginning of its emergence, the ISKP threat has regularly been exaggerated by various politicians, security analysts and journalists. And it seems that after Baghdadi's recent video appearance, this trend is going to continue. Several observers claimed that the Daesh leader might hide himself in Afghanistan.

A tweet by Pakistani commentator Zaid Hamid went viral. Hamid addressed the furnishings that appeared in the video: "This is a grab from the latest video of ISIS [Daesh] leader Baghdadi. Note the style of the bedding & the pillows...Is he already in Afghanistan?" he wrote.

Many media outlets quoted Hamid's thoughts and retweeted by many figures from the Afghan Twitter bubble. At the same time, many people ignored the alleged analyst's problematic background. In fact, Hamid is a well-known conspiracy theorist famous for spreading fake news.