Turkey is the country that has hosted the largest number of refugees for five consecutive years, including more Syrian refugees than any other country, a UN Refugee Agency official said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, clashes are not ending in the time period we are living in," Selin Unal, spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (or UNHCR) in Turkey, told Anadolu Agency.

"This year, unfortunately, we saw numbers rising compared to last year," Unal said, referring to the UNHCR’s Global Trends Report released last week.

Unal said Turkey has undertaken a very tough responsibility to take in and care for refugees who are trying to hold onto life, rebuild their lives, and look to the future.

International praise

"Turkey is the country which has been hosting the highest number of refugees in the world for five consecutive years," she said.

"In this context, Turkey is appreciated not just by us, but by the international community," said Unal, adding that cooperation between Ankara and the UNHCR continues.