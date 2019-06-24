United States president Donald Trump begins his re-election campaign making grandiose promises he cannot keep such as curing cancer and the more believable guarantee to eradicate AIDS from the country. He has also pledged to send people to Mars, while ironically also maintaining his stance on issues such as immigration.

While it remains baffling to many that he was elected for a first term, it is essential to understand what kind of tactics Trump and the wider Republic Party implement to sway the electoral pool – which at the very least affects voter turn-out and ultimately who becomes senior government officials.

Substantial research has begun to emerge to understand voter behaviour better and what has been found is that voter suppression and voter disenfranchisement disproportionately affects minority groups such as African-Americans, Americans of Hispanic descent, and women across all demographics – all generally found to identify or register as Democrats.

A study by the Pew Research Centre found that less than 3 percent of African-Americans register as Republican and fewer than 15 percent of the Hispanic community.

To elaborate, voter disenfranchisement and suppression are two different tactics deployed by politicians to sway votes in their favour. These tactics are not new and have been in effect and continue to affect American politics since the Jim Crow laws.

Voter disenfranchisement has recently come to surface with Democrat Bernie Sanders bringing this topic unto public debate last month. The topic broadly relates to the voting rights of prisoners and former prisoners. It involves stripping voting rights from criminals convicted of felonies within and without of prison.

Each state applies an individual policy towards the issue; some disallow those who have completed their sentences to vote, some disallow those on parole or probation to vote, and some states restore full civic rights after the sentence is complete including parole and probation.

Important here is to note that there is a disproportionate number of minority populations that are or have been incarcerated. Statistics from a 2018 study cites “as of 2010, approximately 3.9 million African American men and women the right to vote and amounting to a national African American disenfranchisement rate of 13.2%. Although many disenfranchised African Americans have been stripped of voting rights by laws targeting felons and ex-felons, the majority are literally 'missing' from their communities due to premature death and incarceration.”

More recently, a study conducted in by the Sentencing Project found, “As of 2016, an estimated 6.1 million people are disenfranchised due to a felony conviction, a figure that has escalated dramatically in recent decades as the population under criminal justice supervision has increased.”

Half of this number is concentrated in six typically ‘red’ states – Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia – where the report indicates more than 7 percent of the adult population is disenfranchised.