Finance officials were flying into Bahrain on Monday for a US-led peace conference that will consider the distribution of billions of dollars for Palestinians.

Palestine's leaders pronounced the idea dead on arrival, and protesters in occupied West Bank rallied against the conference.

Finance ministers from oil-rich Gulf Arab states, along with US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde, are expected in Bahrain.

'Nonsense' conference

The Palestinian Authority is boycotting the workshop, with Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh criticising the plan for saying nothing about ending the Israeli occupation.

"This economic workshop in Bahrain is really going to be nonsense," he told a cabinet meeting on Monday.

"What Israel and the US are trying to do now is simply to normalise relations with the Arabs at the expense of the Palestinians," he added.

President Mahmoud Abbas has said the Palestinians "will not be slaves or servants" of Jared Kushner or other Trump aides.

"For America to turn the whole cause from a political issue into an economic one, we cannot accept this," he said.

'Deal of the century'

Led by President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Kushner, the "peace to prosperity" economic workshop is billed as the opening of a long-delayed initiative that will later include political solutions hyped by US officials as "deal of the century" to solve the long intractable Mideast conflict.

Unlike previous high-profile peace initiatives, the new plan will be an intimate affair opening Tuesday evening with cocktails and dinner at a luxury hotel in Bahrain, which, like other Gulf Arab states, has increasingly found common cause with Israel due to their shared hostility towards Iran.

It proposes raising more than $50 billion in fresh investment for the Palestinians and their Arab neighbours with major projects to boost infrastructure, education, tourism and cross-border trade.

Protests in occupied West Bank

Hundreds of Palestinians protested in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday against the workshop in Bahrain.

"The Bahrain conference aims to provide political support and an economic cover for the deal of the century," Qais Abd al Karim, deputy secretary-general of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), said.

He said the conference aims to "liquidate the Palestinian cause."

"We reject the Manama conference," Zeyad Abdo, a protester, said. "Our cause is political, not economic."

Similar rallies took place in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm, Salfit and Qalqilya.

General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative Mustafa Barghouti said that he believes it is not a deal designed "for peace" and instead would "legitimise the illegal annexation" of Jerusalem, the West Bank and of Golan Heights.