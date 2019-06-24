The death toll from a brain disease that has stricken children in India's eastern Bihar state rose above 150 on Monday as a court ordered an investigation into the crisis.

Authorities said 152 children have died in districts across the eastern state, with 131 in two hospitals in Muzaffarpur, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Health officials said 111 children have died at the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, and another 20 at the Kejriwal hospital, which is run by a private trust.

Muzaffarpur's chief magistrate ordered an investigation into possible negligence by federal health minister Harsh Vardhan, as well as Bihar's health minister.

Crisis under control?

Social activist Tamanna Hashmi – who filed a complaint at the court – confirmed that the investigation had been ordered.

In New Delhi, the Supreme Court also ordered Bihar's government to report on "medical facilities, nutrition, sanitation, and hygiene conditions" in the state, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Lawyers for the Bihar government told the court that the crisis was now under control.

More than 1,350 children have died from the syndrome in the past decade, including 355 in 2014.