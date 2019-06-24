Turkey’s opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the Istanbul mayoral rerun election, according to unofficial results after all ballots were counted.

Republican People's Party's (CHP) Imamoglu received 54.21 percent votes. Governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's candidate Binali Yildirim received 44.99 percent.

With a lead of more than 777,580 votes, Imamoglu secured more than 4.7 million votes and Yildirim bagged nearly 4 million votes.

In an emotional speech, Imamoglu thanked Istanbulites for “protecting Turkey's century-old democratic tradition”.

He said the outcome of the election is not a “victory”, but a “new beginning” for the city.

"We came to embrace everyone," Imamoglu said later in Belikduzu. "We will embrace Greeks, Armenians, Assyrians, Jews and everyone in this city," he said.

"We will build democracy in this city, we will build justice. In this beautiful city, I promise, we will build the future."

Yildirim congratulated his opponent after initial results showed the CHP candidate had a solid lead.

“I congratulate him and wish him success [in his post]. The results have shown Turkey’s democracy has functioned in an excellent manner,” Yildirim said in a televised address.

“We will try to support him in every work he will do, on behalf of Istanbulites,” he added.

Lira firms overnight

The Turkish lira strengthened overnight after the announcement of the repeat election's unofficial results.

The lira firmed to 5.72 overnight after the outcome emerged, rallying from a close of 5.8140 on Friday. The currency stood at 5.7450 at 0613 GMT.

One banker said the outcome had removed a source of political uncertainty.