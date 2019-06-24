Two men were pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed Cambodian building on Monday, more than two days after a construction site accident that left at least 28 dead.

Hopes that more survivors would be found under the debris had all but faded, but against the odds, two people were cut free from the tangled wreckage and carried out by rescuers.

The seven-storey Chinese-owned building folded in on itself before dawn on Saturday as scores of workers slept within the under-construction building in Sihanoukville.

A grim-faced Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visited the scene of the collapse in Sihanoukville before daybreak on Monday.

He watched the rescue of the two survivors, climbing into their ambulances to see them before they were taken to hospital.

Regional governor resigns

The prime minister has ordered inspections of all building sites in the beach town, which is undergoing a Chinese-bankrolled development boom. Condos and hotels are springing up to cash in on the surge in Chinese visitors to its dozens of casinos.

The governor of Preah Sihanouk province, meanwhile, resigned on Monday.

Yun Min accepted he had made a managerial "mistake," according to a post on Hun Sen's Facebook page.

Three Chinese nationals and a Cambodian landowner have been held for questioning over the building collapse.

Residents near the disaster scene said they had long feared tragedy was imminent.

"These buildings are coming up in just a year," said Sock Dara, 45.