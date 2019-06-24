Yemen's Houthi movement launched an attack on Abha civilian airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Sunday that killed one person and wounded 21 others, the Saudi-led coalition battling the group in Yemen said.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV earlier said that the Iran-aligned movement had targeted Abha and Jizan airports in the south of the kingdom with drones attacks.

"A terrorist attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeted Abha airport, killing a Syrian resident and wounding 21 civilians," the coalition said in a statement carried on Saudi state television.

It did not confirm an attack on Jizan airport.

The strike came hours before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in the kingdom, his first stop in the Middle East for talks on Iran amid escalating regional tensions.

The US abruptly called off military strikes against Iran in response to the shooting down of an unmanned American surveillance drone on Thursday.

The Trump administration has combined a "maximum pressure" campaign of economic sanctions with a buildup of American forces in the region following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

A new set of US sanctions on Iran are expected to be announced Monday.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015. Supporting the Aden government in Yemen, the kingdom and the UAE have been fighting the Houthis in a deadly war which has stripped the country of food, infrastructure and security.