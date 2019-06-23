Myanmar authorities ordered telecoms companies to shut down internet services in conflict-torn western Myanmar, a leading operator said on Saturday, amid heightening tensions in the region where the army accused of massive human rights violations against the Muslim Rohingya.

Telenor Group said the Ministry of Transport and Communications directed all telecoms companies to "temporarily" suspend internet services in nine townships in Rakhine and neighbouring Chin states, citing "disturbances of peace and use of internet activities to coordinate illegal activities."

At a press conference on Saturday, a military spokesman said the army had no information about the shutdown.

"We didn't do it. We don't know about that," said Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun.

The shutdown went into effect late on Friday, the Telenor statement said.

"Telenor Myanmar has been asking for further clarification on the rationale for the shutdown and emphasised that freedom of expression through access to telecom services should be maintained for humanitarian purposes," the group said.

Ministry won't comment

A spokesman for the transport and communications ministry declined to comment, referring questions to another spokesman who did not answer phone calls.

Rakhine state came to global attention after about 730,000 Rohingya Muslims crossed into Bangladesh fleeing a military crackdown in 2017.