Lebanon will not be lured by a US plan to invest billions in the country in return for settling Palestinian refugees, its parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Sunday even as Palestinians once again rejected the US Mideast plan, with one official saying Washington's plan ''ridicules'' the Palestinian stance.

"Those who think that waving billions of dollars can lure Lebanon, which is under the weight of a suffocating economic crisis, into succumbing or bartering over its principles are mistaken," Berri said.

The rejection of settling Palestinian refugees who must have the right of return stands at the forefront of these principles, he said.

'Deal of the century'

US President Donald Trump's blueprint for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, set to be presented by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, at a Bahrain conference, envisions a $50 billion investment plan to lift the Palestinian and neighbouring Arab state economies.

But it has met broad rejection in the Arab world, even as some in the Gulf called for giving it a chance.

Lebanese parties have long held that Palestinian refugees cannot be permanently settled in the country, which is widely believed in Lebanon to be a goal of the Kushner plan.

The idea of permanently settling mainly Sunni Muslim refugees sparks fears in Lebanon of rocking its religious sectarian balance.

The country maintains a power-sharing system among its many religious sects that fought a war between 1975 and 1990, which included Palestinian factions.

The US Mideast plan includes spending more than half of the $50 billion in the Palestinian territories over 10 years, while 6 billion would go to Lebanon, $7.5 billion to Jordan and $9 billion to Egypt.

'Bahrain conference will fail'

The deal was again rejected by Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas who said he was confident the peace conference in Bahrain would fail.