The US launched cyber attacks against Iranian missile control systems and a spy network after Tehran downed an American surveillance drone, according to US media reports.

US President Donald Trump secretly authorised US Cyber Command to carry out a retaliatory attack on Iran, The Washington Post reported on Saturday, shortly after the US president pledged to hit the Islamic republic with major new sanctions.

The attack crippled computers used to control rocket and missile launches, while a spying group responsible for tracking ships in the Gulf was also reportedly targeted.

Tehran is yet to react to the reports, Iran's Fars news agency said Sunday.

TRT World's Natasha Hussain reports.

It added that it was "still not clear whether the attacks were effective" and suggested the US media reports were a "bluff meant to affect public opinion and regain lost reputation for the White House" following the downing of its drone.

Trump called off a planned retaliatory military strike on Friday, saying the response wouldn't be "proportionate," with Tehran warning Washington that any attack would see its interests across the Middle East go up in flames.

Bolton warns Iran

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor John Bolton warned Tehran on Sunday of misinterpreting as "weakness" President Trump's last-minute cancellation of a retaliatory strike on Iran.

"Neither Iran nor any other hostile actor should mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness," said Bolton ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

"Our military is rebuilt new and ready to go," he added after Trump called off a planned attack on Iran in response to Tehran downing a US drone on Thursday.

Also on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani accused the US of stoking tensions in the Gulf through what Iran has called the violation of its airspace by a US military drone, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"Rouhani reiterated that this American aggression is the start of new tensions by them in the region, and added: "This region is very sensitive ... and important to many countries, so we expect international bodies to react appropriately," Fars said.

In the meantime, a top Iranian diplomat expressed disappointment after meeting a minister from Britain's Foreign Office amid escalating regional tensions, saying the talks were "repetitive", state news agency IRNA reported.

UK's Mideast minister Andrew Murrison had the "usual talking points", said Kamal Kharazi, the head of the Strategic Council of Foreign Relations at Iran's Foreign Ministry.

These included saying a European payment mechanism to help Iran with US sanctions "will soon become operational, that Britain has always supported the JCPOA and has its own problems with America ... such talks that have always been repetitive," Kharazi added.

Attacks on oil tankers

The downing of the US drone came after a series of attacks on tankers in the congested shipping lanes of the Gulf, that Washington has blamed on Iran, exacerbated already-tense relations between the two countries.