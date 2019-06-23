North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received a personal letter from US President Donald Trump and will put serious thought into its content, North Korea's state-run news agency KCNA said.

In a report published early on Sunday in Asia, KCNA did not give details on the letter, but said Kim described it as "of excellent content."

"Kim Jong-un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," the report said.

White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.