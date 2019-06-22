Syrian regime air strikes on the rebel-held northwest killed four civilians, two of them children, on Saturday, a war monitor said, as a two-month flare-up showed no let-up.

The two children were killed in a garage on the edge of the town of Maaret al Numan in Idlib, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The other two civilians were killed in strikes on the Idlib province villages of Kansafra and Khan al Subul, the Observatory said.

Idlib buffer zone deal

The Idlib region of some three million people is supposed to be protected by a September buffer zone deal, but the militants and rebel-run enclave has come under mounting bombardment by the regime and its ally Russia since late April.

The September deal signed by Russia and Turkey was supposed to set up a buffer zone around the Idlib region, but it was never fully implemented as the militants refused to pull back from the front lines.