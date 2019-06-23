Turkey's opposition party mayoral candidate on Sunday thanked Istanbulites and hailed a "new beginning" for Istanbul, as unofficial results of the local election rerun showed a comfortable win for him.

"You protected our century-old democratic tradition, thanks to fellow citizens of Istanbul,” Republican People's Party (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu said to the media in Istanbul, echoing the sentiment of rival candidate Binali Yildirim

Imamoglu said the outcome of the election is not a “victory” but a “new beginning” for the city.

"Elections are the backbone of democracies. According to the result as of now, my competitor Ekrem Imamoglu is leading the race" Yildirim said.

“I congratulate him (Imamoglu) and wish success (in his post). The results have showed that Turkey’s democracy has functioned in an excellent manner,” Yildirim said, an hour after the Supreme Election Council (YSK) lifted a coverage ban.

With over 99 percent of the ballots opened, Imamoglu was leading with 54.03 percent of the votes against 45.9 percent for Yildirim, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdigan tweeted, "I congratulate Ekrem Imamoglu, who appears to have won the rerun of Istanbul's mayoral election ... without compromising democracy, the rule of law and the peace, prosperity and stability of our country, we will continue to walk towards our 2023 goals.”

Rerun of the Istanbul vote

Earlier during the day, polls opened with millions of Istanbulites heading to cast their votes to elect their city's mayor for the next five years in a rerun of the local poll.

Voting started at 0500 GMT (8 am local time) and continued till 1400 GMT (5 pm local time). There were 31,342 ballot boxes in play across 39 districts of Istanbul.

Yildirim and Imamoglu were vying to run the metropolitan municipality of Turkey's most populous city after a previous vote on March 31 was annulled by the country's top election council last month.

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide on March 31 in local elections to choose mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighbourhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.

TRT World's Francis Collings brings more from outside a polling station on the Asian side of Istanbul.

Voter turnout

By midday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Imamoglu and Yildirim had all cast their votes in their respective neighbourhoods.

On March 31, the voter turnout was 83.88 percent, six percentage points lower than the previous local elections of March 30, 2014.

In Istanbul, Imamoglu received 48.8 percent of the vote, whereas Yildirim got 48.55 percent, according to official figures from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

AK Party won 24 district municipalities across the province, while the CHP won 14.

The results in March were cancelled after AK Party and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), appealed to the YSK, citing irregularities and contradictions with legal measures, leading to the annulment of Imamoglu's mayoral certificate.

Why the rerun?