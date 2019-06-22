Spain's Supreme Court on Friday ruled that five men who attacked a teenager at a bull-running festival were guilty of rape not the lesser crime of sexual abuse, concluding a case that sparked mass protests across Spain over chauvinism and sexual abuse.

Lawyers for the woman, who was 18 when she was gang-raped in a doorway early in the morning at the 2016 San Fermin festival by the five men who called themselves the "Wolf Pack", argued that shock and fear had stopped her from fighting them.

The men had originally been convicted by a lower court of sexual abuse. Outrage at that verdict helped put the treatment of women at the heart of the public debate in Spain, including during campaigning for April's election, and prompted a government promise to change the law.

The case attracted international attention in the wake of the global #MeToo movement that has highlighted sexual abuse and mistreatment of women.

The men, who include a former policeman and a former soldier, had shared videos of the incident in a WhatsApp group and joked about it shortly afterwards.

The teenager was found crying on a bench by a couple who rang the police when she said she had been attacked.

The Supreme Court said the attack should be considered as rape "because the factual account describes a scenario of true intimidation, in which the victim did not at any moment consent to the sexual acts carried out by the accused".

It increased the mens' sentence to 15 years in jail rather than the nine years they had been given for sexual abuse by the regional court. The lower court had said the men could not be convicted of rape without proof they had used physical violence.

One of the men was sentenced to an additional two years in jail for stealing the victim's phone. They collectively need to give $113,190 as compensation to the victim.

All five were immediately detained by police to be sent to jail to start their sentence.

Marisa Soleto, head of the Women's Foundation pro-equality group, welcomed Friday's ruling but said the law should not require proof of violence or of the victim fighting back.