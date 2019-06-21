Turkey's Defence Minister Hulisi Akar said on Thursday that Turkey was not moving away from NATO by purchasing Russian S-400 defence missiles.

"Turkey fulfills all NATO requirements. We're not moving away from NATO by purchasing S-400 missiles. This is a supply issue," Akar told a military graduation ceremony in the capital Ankara.

"We strongly reject linking this matter with the F-35 [fighter jet programme. We're partners with nine countries on the F-35 project," he added.

Turkey expects its allies, especially the US, to behave with common sense and evaluate the issues objectively, he said.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have simmered over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

Washington claims the purchase will jeopardise Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet programme and has threatened sanctions.

Turkey rejects Washington's assertions saying there is no conflict between the S-400 and the F-35, and has called for a working group to allay America's fears.

Hails FETO trials

On the heavy sentences handed down this week to ex-officers who took part in the 2016 defeated coup, Akar hailed the verdicts.

"These traitors [who infiltrated the General Staff] got the punishment that they deserved from the Turkish justice system," he said.

Seventeen top putschists on Thursday got 141 aggravated life sentences each for their involvement in the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.