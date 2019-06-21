Palestinians on Friday converged near the fence that separates Gaza from Israel, to demonstrate against Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories.

Gaza's National Authority for Return and Breaking the Siege (NARBS), which organises weekly rallies, called on Palestinians to demonstrate and affirm that "land is not for sale" – an apparent reference to the leaked details of the US compromise peace plan.

"The Palestinian masses, taking to streets just before the US-led conference in Manama, are conveying to the participants that Palestine is not an economic issue, but a movement to liberate the land from the occupation and to ensure return of our people to their home," the spokesman for Palestine's Hamas resistance movement – which governs Gaza – Abdul Latif al Qanua said in a statement on Friday.

"Our people have the strength, the will, and the steadfastness, that qualifies them to adhere to their land, and to foil all projects aim at liquidating their just cause," he added.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been killed – and thousands more wounded – by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone.