Tensions between Iran and the US are at the highest they have been in decades.

On Thursday, Iranian forces shot down an American drone, which they said had entered their airspace.

US President Donald Trump ordered strikes on Iran before calling them off again.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has barred US civilian aircraft from flying in Iranian air space in the Gulf and several airlines have also rerouted their flights.

The situation has particular significance for Qatar, which already has limited air routes in the Gulf because of Saudi-led sanctions on the state.

Since 2017, Qatar has been subject to a land, sea, and air blockade at the hands of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

Two of these states, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have blocked air traffic heading to and coming out of Qatar.

As a result, Qatar Airways has been forced to change its flight routes to avoid flying over Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The blockade and the security situation in Iraq has forced Qatar Airways to rely heavily on Iranian airspace for its flights.